Articles: DOE Science Foundation Program Scholarship Award Announcement

In keeping with efforts to support the scholastic endeavors of young Marshallese people, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is pleased to announce the establishment of the DOE Marshall Islands Science Foundation Program (MISFP). The MISFP will award scholarships to highly motivated high school seniors or early entry college students interested in pursuing a college or university education in math and science.

Special consideration may also be given to college graduates interested in pursuing a post-graduate degree in specialized fields such as health physics, chemistry, biophysics and/or agriculture. Each award will include full payment of tuition fees to attend a U.S. accredited college or university, applicable travel expenses and a living allowance predetermined by the college or university of entry and place of residence. Other benefits for eligible students may include enrolment in summer student intern or part-time work experience programs at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL).

To be eligible for a DOE MISFP scholarship award, applicants must meet the following criteria:

1. Be enrolled as a senior in high school for the current academic year or have successfully

completed a high school diploma or an undergraduate degree in a field of science at a U.S.

accredited college or university within the past 5 years.



2. Have a grade point average of 3.0 or its equivalent;



3. Plan to attend an accredited college or university through graduation;



4. Plan to pursue a course of study in math and science defined by sponsors as meeting special

criteria science program interests of the DOE and the Marshall Islands;



5. Be a citizen of the Marshall Islands or entrusted to a family of Marshallese decent;



6. Plan to return to the Marshall Islands after graduation for a period of not less than 2 years;



Further background and information on how to apply for a MISFP scholarship award can

be obtained from; https://marshallislands.llnl.gov/.

Please note that the application deadline has been extended.



