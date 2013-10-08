Articles: APEC Chair Holds Special Session with Marshall Islands and Pacific Envoys

Contributed by YokweOnline on Oct 08, 2013 - 06:11 AM

Republic of the Marshall Islands Ambassador to Japan, Ambassador Tom D. Kijiner, today joined three non-APEC Pacific nations in Bali, Indonesia, for a special session organized by APEC chairman President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. Ambassador Kijiner is representing Marshall Islands President Christopher J. Loeak, who presently serves as Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum.



The informal session brought together selected APEC Leaders and the Pacific leaders to engage in a discussion on “Enhancing Sustainable Growth and Promoting Connectivity.”

According to the RMI Office of the President,“The invitation underscores the realization that the wider Pacific is a region of great importance and recognizes that our people too have the same development aspirations and the right to be part of the economic growth and are able to share in the global benefits.”



The President of the Republic of Indonesia invited by Anote Tong, the President of Kiribati; Gordon Darcy Lio, the Prime Minister of Solomon Island; Ratu Inoke Kubuabola, the Foreign Minister of Fiji, and the Marshall Islands leader.



Leaders of APEC member nations attending the informal session included Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott and South Korean President Park Geun-hye, as well as Peruvian Foreign Minister Eda Rivas and US Secretary of State John Kerry.

- Yokwe Online, October 8, 2013



