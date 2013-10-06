Articles: World-wide Coverage of Marshall Islands Call for "Climate Change" Action

Contributed by YokweOnline on Oct 06, 2013 - 06:37 PM

World Media Week-in-Review of Marshall Islands Climate Change Declaration:

YouTube: BBC World News: Interview with Minister de Brum

26 Sept – Minister de Brum joins BBC World News.

Marshall Islands President Pleads in The New York Times: Don't Let Us Drown

26 Sept – The latest president to pen an op-ed in a major American newspaper is not calling for diplomacy in handling military or nuclear threats, as Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Hassan Rouhani of Iran have done in the last month. This president is asking the world to work together to keep his country from drowning.

27 Sept – When the leaders of Marshall Islands headed to the United Nations to convince the world's heavyweights to sign on for climate–change action, they did so from a runway surrounded by sandbags.

27 Sept – The president of the Marshall Islands, Christopher Loeak, has told the UN General Assembly that it's time for world leaders to stop turning a "blind eye" to the realities of climate change.Source: Radio Australia27 Sept – Leaders from the Pacific have urged countries around the world to step up their efforts to combat climate change.Source: Australian Broadcasting Corporation28 Sept – The United Nations Secretary General has praised Pacific nations for leading the fight against climate change.Source: Australian Broadcasting Corporation28 Sept – There are flowers everywhere. Their purples, reds, and whites make for a striking contrast to the more somber sea of navy blue, black, and grey suits of the dignitaries who wear them around their necks. It’s early on a Wednesday morning and as they eat their breakfasts in the United Nations’ New York headquarters, they’re discussing how to ensure that all of their countries survive long enough for them to live out their days after their time in government is done.Source: ThinkProgress

Hawaii Signs onto Majuro Declaration as U.S. Climate Leader

30 Sept – The State of Hawaii is the first sub-national government to sign onto the Majuro Declaration for Climate Leadership, presented Friday by the Leaders of the Pacific Islands Forum to the United Nations Secretary General. The Aloha State joins other leaders from around the world in making commitments to climate change mitigation and adaptation.



Source: Governor Neil Abercrombie Press Release1 Oct – The President of the Marshall Islands presented the recently adopted Majuro Declaration on climate change to Ban Ki-moon as a “Pacific gift” at the UN General Assembly last week.Source: Responding To Climate Change4 Oct – Australia's new foreign minister, Julie Bishop, has been invited to visit Marshall Islands to see the effects of climate change at first hand.Source: Radio Australia