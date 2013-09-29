Articles: Marshall Islands President, UN Secretary-General Discuss Stronger UN, Pacific Partnership

Contributed by YokweOnline on Sep 29, 2013 - 08:33 AM

The President of the Republic of the Marshall Islands Christopher J. Loeak met with UN Secretary-General Ban Ki Moon prior to the high-level General Assembly debate which started in New York on Tuesday. During the meeting, held last Sunday at the UN Headquarters, the RMI President and Secretart-General discussed ways to strengthen the partnership between the United Nations and the Pacific island nations. According to a readout of the meeting, Mr. Ban congratulated President Christopher J. Loeak, whose country assumed the Chairmanship of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), an inter-governmental organization that aims to enhance cooperation between countries of the Pacific Ocean.

President Loeak and the SG discussed climate change, which is already impacting thousands of people in the Marshall Islands who are without reliable water supplies, reported the RMI Office of the President.



Secretary-General Ban Ki Moon acknowledged the Majuro Declaration for Climate Leadership to be officially received on September 27 during the UNSG-PIF meeting.



Also discussed was the 2014 Small Island Developing States (SIDS) Conference to be held in 2014 as a way to advance sustainable development. The conference comes amid the 1,000 days of accelerated action towards reaching the eight anti-poverty targets known as the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and the establishment of a sustainable development agenda for the years after 2015.



- Yokwe Online, September 29, 2013

Photo credit – UN Photo/Amanda Voisard