Articles: 44th Pacific Islands Forum: Forum Communique

Contributed by YokweOnline on Sep 21, 2013 - 08:34 AM

FORTY-FOURTH PACIFIC ISLANDS FORUM

MAJURO, REPUBLIC OF THE MARSHALL ISLANDS

3 – 5 SEPTEMBER 2013

FORUM COMMUNIQUÉ

PACIFIC ISLANDS FORUM SECRETARIAT The Forty-Fourth Pacific Islands Forum was held in Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands, from 3 – 5 September 2013 and was attended by Heads of State and Government of the Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Kiribati, the Republic of Nauru, New Zealand, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Tuvalu.



The Republic of Vanuatu and Australia were represented by their Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Leader of the Government in the

Senate respectively. New Caledonia and French Polynesia attended the formal session as Associate Members. Timor-Leste, the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group, Asian Development Bank, the United Nations (UN), the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries

Commission (WCPFC) and the World Bank attended as Observers. The Council of Regional Organisations of the Pacific (CROP): the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (PIFFA); the Pacific Islands Development Program (PIDP); the Pacific Power Association (PPA); the Secretariat of the Pacific Community (SPC); the South Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO); the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP); and the University of the South Pacific (USP) were represented by their respective Heads of Organisations and senior officials.

The Forum Leaders Retreat was held on Eneko Island on 5 September 2013.



2. Leaders expressed their deep gratitude to the President, the Government and people of

the Republic of the Marshall Islands for the excellent arrangements made in hosting the 2013

Leaders‟ meeting, and for the kind hospitality extended to them during their stay in Majuro.



REVIEW OF THE PACIFIC PLAN



3. Leaders welcomed the briefing provided by Sir Mekere Morauta, the Eminent Person

who led the review of the Pacific Plan, on the preliminary findings and recommendations

from the review. They thanked Sir Mekere Morauta and his Review Team for their extensive

consultation and advisory work over the past year and the in-depth analysis that went into

their preliminary findings and recommendations. Leaders looked forward to the Final Review

Report of the Review Team to be submitted to the Secretariat by the end of October 2013, for

onward transmission to the Leaders.



4. Leaders tasked the Forum Officials Committee to review and consider the Final

Review Report once finalised and to report to Leaders on proposed next steps for their

consideration at the Special Leaders‟ Retreat within six months after receipt of the Final

Review Report.



PACIFIC PLAN



5. Leaders recognised the key achievements outlined in the 2013 Pacific Plan Annual

Progress Report. They endorsed the relevant recommendations of the Forum Disability

Ministers Meeting held in Papua New Guinea in October 2012, namely:



i) recognising the importance of high-level Pacific representation at the UN HighLevel Meeting on Disability to be held in New York in September 2013;

ii) promoting and ratifying the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities

and developing and implementing national policies and legislation consistent with

the Convention; and

iii) recognising that a long-term approach is required to support the rights of persons

with disability in the Pacific and acknowledging the good work that has been

implemented under the Pacific Regional Strategy for Disability.



IMPLEMENTATION OF THE FORUM COMPACT



6. Leaders reviewed and endorsed the findings of the 2013 Pacific Regional MDGs

Tracking Report and the 2013 Tracking the Effectiveness of Development Efforts Report and

agreed to reinvigorate their commitment to accelerating the achievement of the MDGs and to

send out a call to action to their respective key Ministries to double up efforts on areas where

MDGs achievement is feasible. Leaders agreed to maintain strong political leadership and

commitment, in close collaboration with Ministers of Finance and National Planning, if

improvements to planning, budgeting, public financial management and aid management are

to be realised and sustained.



THE POST-2015 DEVELOPMENT AGENDA, DEVELOPMENT OF SUSTAINABLE

DEVELOPMENT GOALS (SDGs), AND THE THIRD INTERNATIONAL

CONFERENCE ON SMALL ISLAND DEVELOPING STATES (SIDS)



7. Leaders reiterated the importance of the discussions on the post-2015 development

agenda/SDGs and the opportunity for the Pacific to contribute, as well as to shape, the new

development paradigm. Leaders renewed their calls for coherence of the parallel processes,

ensuring important priorities that are specific to the Pacific, including disaster risk

management, culture, and mental health, are included as goals and targets with indicators that

are appropriate for Pacific Island Countries and Territories (PICTs).



8. Leaders noted the vital role of CROP agencies in supporting Pacific Island Countries

(PICs) to prepare for the SIDS 2014 Conference, and the need for their greater inclusion in

the Conference and its preparatory processes. They also emphasised the importance of an

open, transparent and inclusive discussion on the post-2015 development agenda/SDGs, and

directed that the Pacific position advocated in the global arena must account for all relevant

Pacific regional and national meetings/consultations, including directions provided by Forum

Ministers.



REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE



9. Leaders noted the generous support of Tonga, and of New Zealand and the European

Union, in respectively hosting the Pacific Leaders Energy Summit in Tonga and the Pacific

Energy Summit in New Zealand, and welcomed the outcomes of these meetings, including

commitments made by development partners.



10. Leaders supported the initiative by Tonga to establish a Pacific Regional Data

Repository for Sustainable Energy for All (SE4All). Leaders noted that Tonga will launch

the SE4All Declaration establishing the Repository in the margins of the 68th Session of the

United Nations General Assembly.



11. Leaders also welcomed the proposal by SPC and partner agencies to organise a

Pacific Energy and Transport Ministers meeting in 2014. The meeting will assess progress in

the implementation of: the commitments made at the two Pacific Leaders‟ Energy Summits

in achieving the United Nation‟s SE4All objectives; the Leaders‟ declarations on energy and

transport; and the Waiheke Declaration. The meeting will also reaffirm the importance of

energy security, energy efficiency, and the promotion of clean and affordable energy.



12. Leaders reaffirmed the importance of infrastructure to the sustainable development of

the Pacific, and the need for this to be recognised in the shaping of the post-2015

development agenda/SDGs. They urged development partners to provide ongoing support for

the development of integrated Infrastructure and Investment Plans at the national and

regional levels and for their utilisation as the basis for priority infrastructure maintenance,

development and technical assistance.



13. Leaders requested the Forum Secretariat, in coordination with relevant CROP

agencies and development partners, to work with officials to explore various funding models

(such as blended finance and public-private partnerships) that will support and improve the

ability of the private sector to develop, evaluate, execute and monitor infrastructure projects.

They also noted the need to develop and expand Information and Communications

Technology (ICT) services in the Pacific, and called for development partners‟ support for

identified priority funding areas, and for regular updates on progress in implementing the

regional ICT plan.



REGIONAL FISHERIES



14. Leaders noted progress made in the implementation of their decisions in the fisheries

sector. They considered the challenges faced in following Leaders‟ directives, including slow

progress in trade negotiations, limited clarity of CROP agencies‟ role in SIDS preparations,

difficulties in meeting export regulations with limited resources, limited information on

coastal activities, limited commitment to sea cucumber stock rebuilding in some countries,

and difficulties in working with cyclical funding.



15. Leaders noted the collaboration between PIFFA and the SPC in implementing key

initiatives to better support members in pursuing strengthened fisheries governance and

economic development, and recognised the resources required to provide ongoing support to

these agencies‟ work and to reduce dependency on donor funding.



16. Leaders urged Forum Island Countries (FICs) to continue to support the work of both

organisations in delivering services to FICs in the fisheries sector.



CLIMATE CHANGE



17. Leaders endorsed the Majuro Declaration for Climate Leadership which is attached as

Annex 1. The Declaration is intended to highlight the Leaders‟ strong political commitment to

be the region of Climate Leaders, and is an effort to spark a new wave of climate leadership

that accelerates the reduction and phasing down of greenhouse gas pollution worldwide.



18. Climate change was discussed extensively during the meetings of the Leaders

including the Smaller Island States Leaders meeting. Leaders recognised the need for

strengthened national systems to plan for, access, deliver, absorb and monitor climate change

financing. They called on donors and development partners to report on their climate change

financing and how they differentiate or integrate such financing with their ODA allocations,

noting New Zealand and Australia‟s existing efforts in this regard.



19. Leaders urged donors to continue to simplify and harmonise their assessment,

implementation and reporting processes for funding and assistance to reduce the complexity

of current arrangements, and reiterated member countries‟ preference for using national

systems and modalities for channelling climate change finance guided by relevant country

owned policies and plans for adaptation, mitigation and risk reduction.



OCEANSCAPE INITIATIVE



20. Leaders noted progress in implementing the Oceanscape initiative, notably the

development of a draft implementation plan. Leaders endorsed the concept notes prepared to

support the implementation plan, noting that these are subject to further refinement. Leaders

also endorsed their use by the Marine Sector Working Group in targeting funding

opportunities.



BIODIVERSITY



21. Leaders recalled their decision from their meeting in Rarotonga in 2012 of the

importance of effectively dealing with invasive species at both national and regional levels.

They agreed that integrated action through effective partnerships was required to actively

address the escalating threat of invasive species on Pacific economies and environments,

including efforts to enhance climate change adaptation, ecosystem resilience, food security,

biological diversity and the development of sustainable economies.



22. Leaders encouraged SPREP and SPC, in collaboration with the Advisory Group of

PICTs to further national and regional efforts to eradicate and limit the spread of invasive

species.



REGIONAL TRADE



23. Leaders urged FICs that have yet to fully implement the Pacific Islands Countries

Trade Agreement (PICTA) and to ratify the PICTA Trade In Services Protocol to do so with

urgency. They directed trade officials to actively build on the substantial progress made in the

PACER Plus negotiations as directed by Forum Trade Ministers. Leaders further directed

trade officials to continue to work with the European Union in concluding the negotiations on

the Economic Partnership Agreement with the European Union. Leaders also noted the

“Regional Culture Strategy – Investing in Pacific Cultures 2010-2020”.



REGIONAL EDUCATION



24. Leaders acknowledged with gratitude funding from the Governments of Australia and

New Zealand for the Pacific Education Development Framework (PEDF). The Framework

provides an overarching strategy to guide investments and initiatives in education across the

region and at the country level. Leaders encouraged development partners to increase funding

for the PEDF to deliver more effective educational outcomes at the national and regional

level.



REGIONAL HEALTH INITIATIVES



25. Leaders noted progress made by PICTs in addressing the Non-Communicable Disease

(NCD) crisis and endorsed further actions recommended through the Apia Communiqué by

the 10th Pacific Ministers of Health Meeting and the 2013 Forum Economic Ministers

Meeting Action Plan. Leaders also acknowledged the significant changes proposed for the

governance of regional health developments, including:

i) the development of a framework to guide health development in the Pacific and

its sustainable financing, which will include major interventions outside the

health sector;

ii) the establishment of an annual consultative process involving the Heads of health

ministries or departments, which will provide overall governance for the regional

health sector and consider the strategic priorities and related policy issues, and

advise Health Ministers accordingly;

iii) the closer alignment of the health development process to Forum processes; and

iv) the involvement of the Forum Secretariat, together with the SPC and the World

Health Organisation, in supporting the health development process.

26. Leaders noted that regional investments in responses to NCDs have helped countries

establish policy and programme settings and urged increased country-level investment and

accountability. Leaders also recognised the importance of sports in addressing NCDs and

noted the 3rd Pacific Islands Sports Ministers Meeting Communiqué adopted at Wallis and

Futuna.



REGIONAL GENDER INITIATIVES



27. Leaders recognised progress made in implementing the Pacific Leaders‟ Gender

Equality Declaration over the past year. Progress included the enactment of national enabling

legislation of the Convention on Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women

in some FICs, introduction of specific measures to increase women‟s representation in

parliament and local government, enactment of domestic violence legislation, and

improvement in access to education for girls and women. All these were captured in the

Pacific Regional MDG Tracking Report, which was focussed on gender.



28. Leaders called for accelerated efforts to fulfil the Pacific Leaders‟ Gender Equality

Declaration priorities, with specific focus on: addressing gender inequalities; supporting

women with disabilities; adopting temporary special measures to improve women‟s access to

employment and economic opportunities; and improving sexual reproductive health services.

Leaders agreed to continue to support the integration of gender equality and women‟s

empowerment into sustainable development policies and decisions.



REGIONAL ASSISTANCE MISSION TO SOLOMON ISLANDS (RAMSI)



29. Leaders commended the joint achievements made by the Solomon Islands

Government and RAMSI to date. They also noted the progression of RAMSI to a regional

policing mission with the withdrawal of its military component, and the shift of RAMSI‟s

civilian development initiatives to bilateral and other donor programmes from 1 July 2013.



30. Leaders noted and supported the recommendations of the 7th Meeting of the Forum

Ministerial Standing Committee on RAMSI relating to the future oversight of RAMSI

activities, and agreed that the Forum Ministerial Standing Committee on RAMSI will not be

required to meet again. They also agreed that the Enhanced Consultative Mechanism (ECM)

on RAMSI meet in 2014 to review developments over the year and make recommendations

on future arrangements, and that the report of the 2014 ECM on RAMSI be conveyed to the

Forum Leaders through the Forum Regional Security Committee and the Forum Officials

Committee.



31. Leaders acknowledged with appreciation ongoing financial assistance provided by the

New Zealand Government, and the generous and substantial financial commitment by the

Government of Australia of AUD499.8 million as continued funding for RAMSI and its

successor programmes from 2013 to 2017.



32. Leaders commended with gratitude the assistance provided by all Forum contributing

countries towards RAMSI and the Solomon Islands over the last ten years. They noted the

experience gained by contributing police personnel and expressed the hope to build on this by

countries contributing to future regional and international operations.



33. Leaders also noted the independent review of RAMSI commissioned by the Solomon

Islands Government and its intention to present the findings to Forum members in the future.



FIJI



34. Leaders noted the Forum‟s ongoing work to encourage and support Fiji‟s return to

parliamentary democracy in accordance with the Biketawa Declaration and reiterated the

Forum‟s intention to remain engaged with Fiji. They also noted progress made towards

democratic elections to be held no later than September 2014 in line with the Forum‟s

principles, and the reiteration of assurances by the Government to the Forum Ministerial

Contact Group on Fiji (MCG) that there would be no media restrictions in relation to the

constitutional consultation process, and that elections would be free and fair.



35. Leaders noted the expectations of the people of Fiji and the international community

for free and fair elections achieved through: a constitution that credibly reflects public views;

an independent elections oversight mechanism and election monitoring; free and fair

participation by political parties in the electoral process with fair and timely registration;

independent election monitoring; freedom of expression, media and assembly in election

preparations; and a general acceptance of the election outcome by the people of Fiji.



36. Leaders reaffirmed their longstanding offer to support Fiji‟s early return to

parliamentary democracy, including through the provision of appropriate assistance,

consistent with the Forum‟s underlying principles and values for respect for democracy, good

governance and the rule of law. Leaders welcomed the successful visit of the Forum

Ministerial Contact Group on Fiji on 12 April 2013 and considered the Group‟s report to

Forum Leaders, including the MCG Chair‟s additional report on the situation in Fiji since the

Group‟s visit in April 2013.



37. Leaders welcomed the report by the MCG that Fiji has continued to make progress

towards holding national elections by September 2014.



38. Leaders welcomed the release of Fiji‟s new constitution on 22 August 2013, and its

imminent approval by the President of Fiji. They noted that this was an important step

towards free and fair elections.



39. Leaders expressed a commitment to revisit Fiji‟s suspension from the Forum after free

and fair elections in accordance with guidance from the Special Leaders‟ Retreat in 2009 and

the expectations set by the MCG during their visit in April 2013, and looked forward to

inviting Fiji back to the Leaders‟ Meetings.



TRANSNATIONAL AND BROADER SECURITY ISSUES



40. Leaders noted the ongoing threats to the region including from transnational organised

crime groups. They emphasised the importance of interagency cooperation and information

sharing at national, regional and international levels to prevent and mitigate these threats, and

acknowledged the work by regional law enforcement agencies.



41. Leaders also noted the ongoing threats posed by Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) and the

activities undertaken to implement the Regional Unexploded Ordnance Strategy. Leaders

encouraged Members, the Forum Secretariat, development partners, international bodies and

clearance service providers to continue coordinating efforts to assist affected communities.



42. Leaders welcomed the Agreement on Strengthening Implementation of the Niue Treaty

on Cooperation in Fisheries Surveillance and Law Enforcement in the South Pacific. They

encouraged Members to sign and ratify the Agreement to allow its entry into force, enhancing

fisheries and wider law enforcement activities, and facilitate sharing of fisheries data and

intelligence.



43. Leaders commended the constructive role played by Forum Member States of the

United Nations in the UN negotiations for an Arms Trade Treaty (ATT), consistent with the

call by Forum Leaders in 2011 for Members to „ensure a strong and proactive voice in ATT

negotiations‟. They recalled the strong common position taken on the ATT by the Forum and

the Treaty‟s recent adoption and opening for signature in New York. Leaders welcomed the

number of Forum members who had already signed the ATT and noted New Zealand‟s

intention to draft model implementing legislation and to invite Forum members to attend a

regional workshop to discuss this later this year. Leaders encouraged all Forum and United

Nations members to consider signing the ATT as soon as practicable.



44. Leaders encouraged all States to sign and ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban

Treaty (CTBT) as a practical step towards nuclear disarmament, and noted the practical value

and potential of the CTBT verification system, including for earthquake and tsunami warning

networks in the Pacific.



45. Leaders also welcomed the outcomes of the inaugural South Pacific Defence Ministers

Meeting in Nuku‟alofa, Tonga, including the importance of integrating the dialogue into the

wider regional architecture.



46. Leaders were informed of the region‟s progress in addressing corruption through

increased engagement with the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC),

and committed to increasing efforts to address corruption, including through ratification and

implementation of UNCAC.



47. Leaders noted the establishment of a Pacific Islands Forum Reference Group on

Women, Peace and Security to monitor and oversee the implementation of the Regional

Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security, which seeks to increase the participation of

women in preventing, managing, and resolving conflicts. They also acknowledged the work

of the Pacific Islands Forum Reference Group to Address Sexual and Gender Based Violence

(SGBV) and reinforced that all forms of SGBV should not be tolerated, and that police and

community agencies have an important role in addressing SGBV.



48. Leaders noted the range of work being undertaken at the regional level to mainstream

youth issues, increase youth training and employment and support youth participation in

conflict prevention.



RADIOACTIVE CONTAMINANTS IN THE REPUBLIC OF THE MARSHALL ISLANDS



49. Leaders recalled that the Republic of the Marshall Islands was placed by the

international community under the trusteeship of the United Nations administered by the

United States of America, both of which therefore have ongoing obligations to encourage a

final and just resolution for the Marshallese people. They welcomed the recommendations in

the Special Rapporteur‟s report submitted to the UN Human Rights Council in September

2012 following the Special Rapporteur‟s missions to the Republic of the Marshall Islands and

the United States of America in March and April 2012.



50. Leaders supported bilateral and multilateral action to assist the Republic of the

Marshall Islands in its efforts to engage the United States towards a justified resolution to the

U.S. Nuclear Testing Programme and considered submitting letters to the U.S. Government

urging the United States to take action to meaningfully address the ongoing impacts resulting

from the U.S. Nuclear Testing Programme, and to the United Nations Secretary-General to

address the ongoing impacts of nuclear testing in the Pacific.



51. Leaders also agreed to stand in solidarity with the people of the Republic of the

Marshall Islands as they face the challenges of overcoming the nuclear legacy.



POST-FORUM DIALOGUE PARTNERS



52. Leaders agreed to admit Cuba as the fifteenth Post-Forum Dialogue Partner, and noted

that they will attend the 2014 Post-Forum Dialogue Plenary.



53. Leaders agreed to defer consideration of Spain‟s application for Post-Forum Dialogue

membership to their next meeting.



NEW CALEDONIA



54. Leaders welcomed the successful visit of the Forum Ministerial Committee to New

Caledonia on 17 – 19 July 2013, and endorsed the Forum Chair‟s report on the visit.



SIXTH PACIFIC LEADERS MEETING (PALM 6)



55. Leaders welcomed Japan‟s support for the Pacific Islands Forum and its intention to

promote coordination between the Pacific Islands Forum and the PALM processes to further

enhance cooperation with the Pacific region. Leaders welcomed Japan‟s initiative to hold the

second Ministerial Interim Meeting in 2013 in order to monitor and evaluate the

implementation of the key PALM 6 outcomes.



COUNTRY INITIATIVES



56. Leaders noted the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands‟ briefing on, and agreed to

monitor, the Nansen Initiative and Ocean 21 initiative.



CANDIDACIES



57. Leaders reaffirmed support for New Zealand‟s candidature for the United Nations

Security Council to maintain a Pacific voice in the world‟s primary body to address

international peace and security. Australia thanked Forum members for their support in its

successful bid for United Nations Security Council membership.



OUTCOMES OF THE SIS LEADERS MEETING



58. Leaders endorsed the outcomes of the SIS Leaders Meeting held in Majuro on 3

September 2013.



OTHER MATTERS



59. Leaders noted with concern the situation in Syria. They expressed their abhorrence at

the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian Government. They called on all members of the

United Nations Security Council, individually and collectively, to provide leadership in

resolving this significant threat to international peace and security and to holding the Syrian

Government to account for its actions.



APPRECIATION



60. Leaders commended the outgoing Chair, Honourable Henry Puna, Prime Minister of

Cook Islands, and his Government for their leadership of the Forum over the past year.



VENUE FOR NEXT MEETING



61. Leaders welcomed the offer of the Republic of Palau to host the 2014 Forum.



Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat





(Signed) Eneko Island, Republic of the Marshall Islands, 5 September 2013.



- Final PIF 44th Forum Communique provided by RMI Government on September 17, 2013

