Articles: Marshall Islander SPC Regional Director Makes Official Rounds

Contributed by YokweOnline on Sep 02, 2013 - 08:17 AM

The Director for the Secretariat of the Pacific Community's (SPC) North Regional office based in Pohnpei, Mr. Gerald Zackios, is back on island making his round of calls and meeting with Government heads. He will be accompanying the SPC Director General to this week's 44th Pacific Islands Forum meeting on Majuro.

He made a courtesy call on Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) Minister-in-Assistance to the President, Minister Tony de Brum, and Foreign Affairs Minister, Minister Phillip Muller, at the ICC on Thursday, August 22. Accompanying Mr, Zackios was Energy Specialist to the RMI, Mrs. Arieta Gonelevu. Discussed was the urgent need to reevaluate, renew, and update Joint Country Strategies (JCS), as most if not all are expired.



Mr. Zackios is the first Marshall Islander to head a regional office in the Pacific area.



- RMI Office of the President, Majuro, Marshall Islands

