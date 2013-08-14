Articles: Taiwan's PIF Contribution Supplements Annual Grant to Marshall Islands

Contributed by YokweOnline on Aug 14, 2013 - 11:34 PM

The ROC (Taiwan) today added US$100,000 to its June contribution of US$200,000 in support of the Republic of the Marshall Islands’ (RMI) hosting of the 44th Pacific Islands Forum (PIF). Ambassador George T.K. Li, in making the donation to RMI Minister of Foreign Affairs Phillip Muller, also committed to further beautification assistance including a dump truck and flowers for the September event.



“The ROC (Taiwan) Government and its Embassy in Majuro sincerely wish the 44th Pacific Islands Forum a fruitful and successful one this year,” concluded the Wednesday press release.



The PIF funding supplements the ROC's annual grant to the RMI Government. Earlier this month, $3.7 million was presented for Capitol Projects Support for the 1st and 2nd Quarter in RMI Fiscal Year 2013.



The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) of Financial Assistance Agreement between the ROC and the RMI for the period from Year 2013 to Year 2017 was signed in July 2013. A 2.7million USD of “budgetary support” was disbursed in advance in February.

- Yokwe Online, August 14, 2013

