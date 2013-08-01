News
Articles: Recruitment for RMI Heads of Ministries/Agencies: Deadlines Extended
The Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) Public Service Commission's search for candidates for Secretary of Health, Secretary of Public Works, and Attorney General continues with application deadlines extended for the three posts.
Secretary of Health: 14 August 2013
Secretary of Public Works: 21 August 2013
UPDATE as of 8/26/13! Attorney General: 4 September 2013: MI-097-13-Attorney General Announcement (pdf)
According to Commissioner Marie Maddison, the PSC wants to search widely, not only within the Marshalls, but outside of the RMI, to find the right candidates. Marshallese citizenships are preferable, although suitable non-Marshallese will be considered.
- Has the right educational background.
- Has the proper background work experience.
- Has integrity.
- Has a positive attitude.
- Has demonstrated good leadership skills.
-----
View: Employment Announcement for Secretary of Health
POSITION TITLE: Secretary of Health
GRADE & SALARY: PL-13/3 $30,000.00 Per Annum
MINISTRY: Health
LOCATION: Majuro, RMl
EA NO.: MI-040-13
OPENING DATE:07/30/l3
CLOSING DATE: 08/14/13
------
View: Employment Announcement for Secretary of Public Works
POSITION TITLE: SECRETARY OF PUBLIC WORKS
GRADE & SALARY: PL-13/3 $30,000.00 Per Annum
REPORTING TO: Chief Secretary
MINISTRY: Public Works
LOCATION: Majuro, MH
EA No : MI-080-13
Opening Date: 06/17/13
Closing Date : 08/21/13
-----
RMI PSC Job Application Form (PDF)
REPUBLIC OF THE MARSHALL ISLANDS
Office of the Public Service Commission
P.O. Box 90 ~ Majuro ~ Marshall Islands ~ 96960
Phone No. (692) 625-8298/8498/8697 ~ Fax No. (692) 625-3382
Contact email for the Public Service Commission: pscrmi@ntamar.net