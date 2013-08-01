Articles: Recruitment for RMI Heads of Ministries/Agencies: Deadlines Extended

Contributed by YokweOnline on Aug 01, 2013 - 09:00 PM

The Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) Public Service Commission's search for candidates for Secretary of Health, Secretary of Public Works, and Attorney General continues with application deadlines extended for the three posts.



Secretary of Health: 14 August 2013

Secretary of Public Works: 21 August 2013

UPDATE as of 8/26/13! Attorney General: 4 September 2013: MI-097-13-Attorney General Announcement (pdf)

According to Commissioner Marie Maddison, the PSC wants to search widely, not only within the Marshalls, but outside of the RMI, to find the right candidates. Marshallese citizenships are preferable, although suitable non-Marshallese will be considered.



Has the right educational background.

Has the proper background work experience.

Has integrity.

Has a positive attitude.

Has demonstrated good leadership skills.



Key applicant characteristics desired:

View: Employment Announcement for Secretary of Health



POSITION TITLE: Secretary of Health

GRADE & SALARY: PL-13/3 $30,000.00 Per Annum

MINISTRY: Health

LOCATION: Majuro, RMl



EA NO.: MI-040-13

OPENING DATE:07/30/l3



CLOSING DATE: 08/14/13

View: Employment Announcement for Secretary of Public Works



POSITION TITLE: SECRETARY OF PUBLIC WORKS

GRADE & SALARY: PL-13/3 $30,000.00 Per Annum



REPORTING TO: Chief Secretary



MINISTRY: Public Works



LOCATION: Majuro, MH

EA No : MI-080-13

Opening Date: 06/17/13



Closing Date : 08/21/13

RMI PSC Job Application Form (PDF)



REPUBLIC OF THE MARSHALL ISLANDS

Office of the Public Service Commission

P.O. Box 90 ~ Majuro ~ Marshall Islands ~ 96960

Phone No. (692) 625-8298/8498/8697 ~ Fax No. (692) 625-3382



Contact email for the Public Service Commission: pscrmi@ntamar.net