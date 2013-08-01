News

Articles: Recruitment for RMI Heads of Ministries/Agencies: Deadlines Extended

Contributed by YokweOnline on Aug 01, 2013 - 09:00 PM

Picture 0 for Recruitment for RMI Heads of Ministries/Agencies: Deadlines Extended

The Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) Public Service Commission's search for candidates for Secretary of Health, Secretary of Public Works, and Attorney General continues with application deadlines extended for the three posts.

Secretary of Health:  14 August 2013
Secretary of Public Works:  21 August 2013
UPDATE as of 8/26/13! Attorney General:  4 September 2013:  MI-097-13-Attorney General Announcement (pdf)

According to Commissioner Marie Maddison, the PSC wants to search widely, not only within the Marshalls, but outside of the RMI, to find the right candidates. Marshallese citizenships are preferable, although suitable non-Marshallese will be considered. 

Key applicant characteristics desired:
  •     Has the right educational background.
  •     Has the proper background work experience.
  •     Has integrity.
  •     Has a positive attitude.
  •     Has demonstrated good leadership skills.

-----

 View: Employment Announcement for Secretary of Health

 POSITION TITLE: Secretary of Health

GRADE & SALARY: PL-13/3 $30,000.00 Per Annum

MINISTRY: Health

LOCATION: Majuro, RMl

EA NO.: MI-040-13

OPENING DATE:07/30/l3

CLOSING DATE: 08/14/13

------

View: Employment Announcement for Secretary of Public Works

POSITION TITLE:        SECRETARY OF PUBLIC WORKS

GRADE & SALARY:    PL-13/3   $30,000.00 Per Annum   

REPORTING TO:        Chief Secretary

MINISTRY:            Public Works                        

LOCATION:  Majuro, MH

EA No :          MI-080-13

Opening Date: 06/17/13

Closing Date : 08/21/13

-----

RMI PSC Job Application Form (PDF)

REPUBLIC OF THE MARSHALL ISLANDS    
Office of the Public Service Commission
P.O. Box 90 ~ Majuro ~ Marshall Islands ~ 96960
Phone No. (692) 625-8298/8498/8697 ~ Fax No. (692) 625-3382

Contact email for the Public Service Commission:  pscrmi@ntamar.net

RMI PSC Facebook Page 

 

 

