Articles: Republic of the Marshall Islands Employment Announcement: Secretary of Public Works

Contributed by YokweOnline on Aug 01, 2013 - 08:45 PM

The Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) Public Service Commission is accepting applications to seek employment for Secretary of Public Works. Application deadline has been extended to August 21, 2013.

POSITION TITLE: SECRETARY OF PUBLIC WORKS



GRADE & SALARY: PL-13/3 $30,000.00 Per Annum



REPORTING TO: Chief Secretary



MINISTRY: Public Works



LOCATION: Majuro, MH EA No : MI-080-13 Opening Date: 06/17/13

Closing Date : 08/21/13



DUTIES: Spearheads the upkeep and improvement/development of Government property and infrastructure. Insures that efficiency and economy of the Ministry is being exercised in all improvements undertaken by the Ministry, and that the Minister and the Chief Secretary are fully advised on all operational and developmental phases the Ministry provides. Formulates and implements immediate and long-range plans, policies, programs and projects for the Ministry. Develops a comprehensive and coordinated program to provide for the safekeeping and the adequate maintenance of all government owned or leased facilities. Prepares the Ministry’s budget and provide for necessary fiscal control. Insures that Prepares necessary reports relating to the Ministry programs. Assists in securing qualified staff and provide for knowledge and skills enhancement. Assists in the work of the RMI Disaster and Risk Management Committee. Plans and directs the work of subordinate supervisors engaged in operating the overall program of the Ministry. May represent the Minister in meetings and conferences. May provide other technical assistance to assigned contractors projects to include design, planning, estimating, inspection and supervision. May exercise supervision over professional personnel performing ministerial functions outside the Jurisdiction of the Public Works. Performs other related duties as may assigned by the Minister and Public Service Commission.



QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS. Graduated from a recognized college or university with a master’s degree with 3 year of related work experiences, or bachelor degree in public or business administration plus at least 5 years of related work experience. OR, any combination of education and experience, which may be acceptable to the Public Service Commission.



FILING INSTRUCTIONS: Secure application forms from the Public Service Commission’s Office. Completed applications must be received at the Public Service Commission Office in Majuro and Ebeye by 21st August 2013 at 5:00 p.m.

Employment Announcement: Secretary of Public Works (.docx)

RMI PSC Job Application Form (PDF)



REPUBLIC OF THE MARSHALL ISLANDS

Office of the Public Service Commission

P.O. Box 90 ~ Majuro ~ Marshall Islands ~ 96960

Phone No. (692) 625-8298/8498/8697 ~ Fax No. (692) 625-3382



Contact email for the Public Service Commission: pscrmi@ntamar.net