Articles: Republic of the Marshall Islands Employment Announcement: Secretary of Health

The Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) Public Service Commission is accepting applications to seek replacement for the position of Secretary of Health. The application deadline has been extended to August 14, 2013. POSITION TITLE: Secretary of Health GRADE & SALARY: PL-13/3 $30,000.00 Per Annum MINISTRY: Health LOCATION: Majuro, RMl

EA NO.: MI-040-13

OPENING DATE:07/30/l3

CLOSING DATE: 08/14/13

DUTIES: Formulates and implements national policies on health. Administers the overall Health Services program in

the Marshalls including curative and preventive medicine, dental health and environmental sanitation. Provides management,

technical, and developmental advice to the Cabinet through the Chief Secretary and the Minister of Health Services on all

matters. Develops and implements a national health strategic plan. Assists the Chief Secretary and the Minister of Health in

securing health related and required resources. Updates and implements the Human Resources on Health Plan. Plans and

executes programs for the education, training and professional development of the Health Services Personnel. Conducts and

encourages scientific investigation in any needed fields of health services and reported to Minister of Health Services for policy

decision and appropriate action. Ascertains that necessary onsite visits to the Kwajalein Health Care program and the rural

health clinics/dispensaries are made on regular basis. Promotes the maintenance of health facilities and programs throughout

the Republic. Monitors the administration of the divisions and units of the Health Services Ministry, and the monitoring of

non-Govemmental health care delivery within the Republic. Participates in the planning of new or renovated health facilities.

Performs other duties as assigned.



QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:



Graduated from a recognized college or university with a master's degree in health management, or in Public Administration or related field plus at least 5 years of experience in work related to administration of a large and complex and health services programs or equivalent combination of education and experience acceptable to the Public Service Commission.



FILING INSTRUCTIONS: Secure application forms from the Public Service Commission's Office at Majuro & Ebeye. Completed applications must be received at the Public Service Commission by August 15, 2013 at 5:00 p.m.



Employment Announcement: Secretary of Health (PDF)

RMI PSC Job Application Form (PDF)



REPUBLIC OF THE MARSHALL ISLANDS

Office of the Public Service Commission

P.O. Box 90 ~ Majuro ~ Marshall Islands ~ 96960

Phone No. (692) 625-8298/8498/8697 ~ Fax No. (692) 625-3382



Contact email for the Public Service Commission: pscrmi@ntamar.net

