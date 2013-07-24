Articles: Marshall Islands Minister to Share Climate Change Vision in Australia

Contributed by YokweOnline on Jul 24, 2013 - 08:22 AM

Minister Tony de Brum, Minister-in-Assistance to the Republic of the Marshall Islands President, is due to depart Majuro this weekend for a five-day visit to Australia to raise the profile and explain RMI's vision for the upcoming Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders' meeting, including RMI's proposal for a “Majuro Declaration for Climate Leadership.” MORE: Australian National University Symposium: Climate change is destroying my country



During the trip, Minister de Brum will meet with a number of Australian Government and Parliament members to highlight the worsening impacts of climate change in the Marshall Islands and other Pacific island nations; the need for strong Australian action and support for more renewable energy in the Pacific; and the need for this year's PIF to spark a new wave of climate leadership across the region and internationally.



Minister de Brum is also scheduled to deliver a public lecture at the Australian National University in Canberra, and to address a roundtable event at the Lowy Institute for International Policy in Sydney, Australia's pre-eminent foreign policy think tank. While in Sydney, he will also do special briefings for Australian, Pacific and international media outlets, and a major grouping of senior civil society representatives.



- RMI Office of the President, Majuro, Marshall Islands, July 24, 2013

(File photo of Minister Tony deBrum at UN)

