Articles: Marshall Islands President Promotes Upcoming Forum at Micronesian Presidents' Meet

President Christopher J. Loeak was in Palau for the 13th Micronesian Presidents' Summit (MPS) held 10-12 July in Koror, Palau. He joined the Federated States of Micronesia President Emanuel Mori and the host of this year's MPS, Republic of Palau President Tommy Remengesau Jr. The Micronesian Presidents Summit concluded with the signing of the Ernguul (Old name for Koror) Communiqué.

MORE: 13th Micronesian Presidents' Summit Ernguul Communique (PDF)





BACKGROUND

The MPS is composed of the three Micronesian Presidents that meet annually to discuss important matters of interests and concerns. The meeting confirms the strong commitment of the three independent nations to continue to forge friendly relations and to communicate national, regional, and international issues of mutual importance.



Traditional Leaders, members of Palau's National Congress, and distinguished guests, attended the ceremony at the Ngarachamayong Cultural Center in Koror. The opening ceremony included the posting of colors, national anthems, and welcoming remarks of each President.



In his remarks, President Loeak conveyed on behalf of First Lady Loeak, and delegation members, appreciation to Palau President Tommy Remengesau Jr. and the people of Palau for the warm hospitality extended to him and delegation since arrival to Palau. He informed the leaders that preparations for the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) in September is progressing well and expressed appreciation for the support provided during the last MPS in Majuro towards hosting of PIF.



"Climate change continues to be a major challenge for the Pacific region," said President Loeak. He further said, "although our carbon contribution to climate change is minimal compared to the big industrialized nations, the Pacific region has and will continue to suffer the most."



President Loeak noted the clear evidence of climate change in the Marshall Islands, such as, the drought in the northern part of the country and the floods that occured in the southern islands. He said the focus of this year's PIF is "Marshalling the Pacific Response to the Climate Challenge" with sub-themes on renewable energy, climate-resilient sustainable development and long-term regional security.



President Loeak was accompanied by First Lady Lieom Loeak, Minister-in-Assistance Tony de Brum, Mrs. Rosalie de Brum, Foreign Minister Phillip Muller, Mrs. Yolenda Muller, Legal Advisor Bernard Adiniwin, Marshall Islands Conservation Society's Albon Ishoda, Presidential Communication Officer Earlie Bing, Majuro Atoll Local Government Representative Evelyn Lanki, and Foreign Service Officer Obet Kilon.

- RMI Office of the President, Majuro, Marshall Islands

